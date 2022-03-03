Thursday, March 3rd, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Detroit, MI — The FBI arrested an aspiring social media influencer after it connected him to a series of robberies by identifying his sneakers in TikTok videos. 22-year-old Michigan resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah could be seen dancing while wearing Nike sneakers with red spots on them that matched the shoes worn by an armed robber who’d held up four stores from December to February.

An anonymous tipster pointed agents to the “ChozenWrld” page on TikTok, which has more than 149,000 followers and 1.6 million likes. Terrell-Hannah allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven twice, and also robbed a gas station and a smoke shop. The robber in each of the cases was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask and white shoes. But during the last robbery, witnesses noticed pink hair visible under the mask.

Authorities told the outlet that they watched dozens of his social media videos and noticed he matched up with witnesses’ descriptions. The FBI also said once it tracked Terrell-Hannah after obtaining a warrant, cellphone data showed him in the area of the robberies. During a raid of his residence, agents found a Glock handgun and unique shoes. After his arrest on Wednesday, he allegedly admitted to the robberies.

