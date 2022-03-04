Friday, March 4th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Albuquerque, NM — A New Mexico woman became so incensed by a pro-vaccination bumper sticker on another motorist’s car that she threw a water bottle at the vehicle before pulling a gun on the other driver. According to police, the road rage incident began Sunday afternoon when 33-year-old Christina Blair began yelling obscenities and honking her horn at Gabriel Chavez as the pair’s vehicles traveled on an Albuquerque road.

Blair, cops say, was angered by a “Vaccinated” bumper sticker on Chavez’s car. Chavez, according to a criminal complaint, told police that he gestured for Blair to drive around him, but she proceeded to follow him to an intersection. While at a red light, Blair “threw something at his vehicle.” Concerned that the confrontation was “becoming more aggressive,” a frightened Chavez sought to “drive away from the situation.”

But Chavez then accidentally backed into Blair’s car, prompting him to pull into the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens to exchange insurance information. An “extremely irate” Blair, cops say, retrieved a handgun from her car and racked the weapon. When Blair produced the weapon, Chavez “called 911 in fear that she was going to shoot him.” Blair was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Bernalillo County jail on the felony charge.

