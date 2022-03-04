Man arrested in Wayne County on fleeing and meth charges

Authorities in Wayne County have arrested a Clubb man on fleeing and drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 44-year-old Daniel Walls was arrested Tuesday night on felony charges of resisting arrest by fleeing and possession of a controlled substance for meth. Walls is also facing a charge of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia as well as two charges for failure to appear and one charge for probation violation. Following the arrest, he was held at the Wayne County Jail.

