Missouri treasurer challenges state retirement systems to avoid Russian investments

As Missouri state officials pledge to ensure taxpayer money is not being invested in Russia, the state treasurer says he’s working to make sure retirement funds are not linked to that nation. Scott Fitzpatrick says no portion of the Missouri State Employees Retirement System should be investing in the country that’s waging this deadly attack against Ukraine.

The treasurer is issuing the challenge to other state investment planners.

