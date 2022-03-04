Photos released of suspect, vehicle in Marion, IL armed robbery

Surveillance photos of the suspect in the People’s National Bank robbery in Marion, IL on Tuesday have been released. Just before 11 a.m. an unidentified person entered the People’s National Bank on 17th Street in Marion and robbed it at gunpoint. The suspect fled eastbound from the bank on foot. They then entered a tan 2004-2012 Chevrolet Colorado single cab pickup, which had previously been parked in a nearby parking lot. The suspect drove eastbound on 17th Street towards I-57 and evaded capture by police. The suspect vehicle is damaged in several areas, and these damages together make the suspect vehicle unique. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of currency from the bank. You can view the photos and learn more at thesouthern.com.

