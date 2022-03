Two Poplar Bluff residents were arrested in Butler County on Wednesday morning for possessing Fentanyl. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 36-year-old Janet Ward and 37-year-old Ronald Burgess for felony possession of a controlled substance for less than one gram of Fentanyl. Both were taken to the Butler County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

