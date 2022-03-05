Menu

Trading Post – March 5

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Pop-up camper

Buys & sells vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

2 Backpack vacuum cleaners – $600/both – ph #: 573-620-0137

Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle – $5,000

Quest RV video controller – $50 – ph #: 573-887-3013

30 ft collapsible aluminum flagpole – $200 – ph #: 618-521-4515

Red oak stair treads – $50/each

Homelite electric chainsaw – $50

White shelving boards – $5 per shelf – ph #: 573-450-5312

Buying: used tractor tire – ph #: 212-0987

Tree cutting service – ph #: 573-218-3197

