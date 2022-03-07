Avian influenza detected in Stoddard County broiler chickens

Stoddard County Health Center Director Ben Godwin stated in a social media release that a flock of broiler chickens in Stoddard County have tested positive for avian influenza. The test was confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). Samples from the flock were tested at the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa. The APHIS is working closely with state animal health officials in Missouri on a joint incident response to the positive test. State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease and birds from the flock will not enter the food system. You can learn more in the Dexter Statesman.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!