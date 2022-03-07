Incoming MO House speaker says state should send clear message to Russia’s Putin

Missouri appears to be on its way to joining Netflix, Disney, Visa, Mastercard, Microsoft and other companies that will not do business with Russia. As the death toll mounts between the attacked Ukrainians and the Russian soldiers doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin, Missouri and the rest of the world want nothing to do with Putin’s regime. Missouri House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher says he hopes his measure to make the state’s objection to Russia official will gain traction this week.

Plocher says House Bill 29-13 prevents state funds from being spent buying Russian goods.

