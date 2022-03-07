New Madrid County Inmate attempted to escape from sheriff’s vehicle

A New Madrid County inmate faces new charges in Scott County after attempting to escape from a moving sheriff’s vehicle last Monday near Benton. 28-year-old Austin Musgrove, of Morley, is charged through Scott County with two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an officer involved in an altercation with someone on Highway 77 near Kelly schools. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered a New Madrid County sheriff’s deputy detaining Musgrove. The deputy had apparent injuries on his face, causing his face to be covered in blood. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

