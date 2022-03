Some Missouri legislators are taking another gamble on passing sports betting laws this year, but this time the odds are a little better. Rep. Phil Christofanelli is the bill’s sponsor. He says Missourians are betting on sports anyway.

Christofanelli’s bill is being tweaked in a House Committee.

