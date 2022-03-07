Two now facing charges in daytime shooting in Sikeston

Two men facing charges for their alleged involvement in a daytime shooting in Sikeston were scheduled for a court appearance Friday afternoon in Scott County. 18-year-old Brandon Hamilton Jr., of Sikeston, and 18-year-old Sayvean Hampton, of Springfield, are each charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon-shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at a person, motor vehicle or building. Hampton also faces a felony charge of resisting/interfering with an arrest. Hamilton and Hampton were scheduled to make a court appearance at 1 p.m. Friday in Scott County’s Associate Division courtroom. Around noon on Tuesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Ruth Street. Upon arrival, officers determined a shooting between two groups of people occurred in the street with one group fleeing in a vehicle. Officers soon located the suspect vehicle near a house in the 400 block of West Gladys Street. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Hamilton, was arrested and taken into custody. Hampton was arrested later that day. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

