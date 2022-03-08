Electric meters damaged, other equipment stolen in rural Jackson County

The Egyptian Electric Cooperative is asking for help finding whoever is smashing meters and stealing equipment in the rural Jackson County, IL area. The electric company says they’ve had three reports of stolen or damaged equipment recently in the areas of Big Lake Road, Indian Ridge Road, and Lovers Lane. The vandalism is happening sometime in the overnight hours. Anyone with information is asked to call the Egyptian Electric Cooperative at (800) 606-1505.

