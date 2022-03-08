Midway in Missouri’s 101st General Assembly, Russia gets the negative spotlight

The Second Regular Session of Missouri’s 101st General Assembly is halfway over. With nine weeks behind them, some state senators continue to monitor the horrors happening in Ukraine. As multiple resolutions condemning Russia’s actions have been issued, some other legislation is making its way through the process right now. Senator Steven Roberts sponsors Senate Bill 12-33.

Spring break comes to the Capitol at the end of this week when lawmakers will return to their districts for the mid-session recess. The legislative session ends on Friday, May 13.

