Police seize drugs, guns, cash in midnight patrol of I-57 in Marion, IL

Two people were arrested Friday night during a police patrol of I-57 in Marion, IL that resulted in the discovery of narcotics, firearms, and thousands of dollars. 37-year-old Michael Mosley, of St. Louis County, and 41-year-old Vaneesia Carr, of O’Fallon, were both arrested and issued citations for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by Marion police. Carr was issued an additional citation for unlawful possession of cannabis. Just before midnight near I-57 and The Hill Avenue, officers initiated a traffic stop involving two vehicles that appeared to be traveling together. During the traffic stop, police were able to conduct a search of both vehicles. They allegedly located and seized two firearms, narcotics, and about $23,000. Mosley and Carr were taken to the Williamson County Jail awaiting their first appearance in court. You can learn more at thesouthern.com

