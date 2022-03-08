Two arrested on meth charges in Ripley County
Authorities in Ripley County have arrested two Doniphan residents on multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 36-year-old Rodney Wilson and 21-year-old Michael Bohannon were taken into custody late Thursday night on charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bohannon is also facing charges of resisting arrest for a felony and tampering with evidence. Officials say that Wilson had multiple warrants out of Ripley County.