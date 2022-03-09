Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert – ACTIVATE – Murphysboro, IL Police Department

General Information

Incident Date / Time: February 26th, 2022 11:30AM Last Updated: March 8th, 2022 3:13PM Issuing Agency: Murphysboro Police Department – (618) 684-2121

Incident Summary

At the request of the Murphysboro Police, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Murphysboro Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Susan Cornett, who is a 68 year old white female, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Susan has blonde hair. She was last seen at Huck’s convenience store in Murphysboro at 11:27 a.m. on February 26th. Susan was driving a Red 1991 Toyota pickup truck with Illinois Handicap plate, W243481. Ms. Cornett has a condition that places her in danger. any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Susan Cornett should contact the Murphysboro Police Department at: 618-684-2121. Or contact 9-1-1.

Victim(s)

Name Susan Cornett Birthday December 30th, 1953 Age 68 Years Gender Female Ethnicity White Eye Color Brown Hair Color Blonde Height 5 feet 7 inch(es) Weight 150 pounds Identifying Features Unknown Last Seen Wearing Unknown

Suspect(s)

Vehicle(s)

Year 1991 Make Toyota Model Pickup Color Red License Plate State IL License Plate W243481 Vehicle Information Unknown

Physical Location

Location: 115 Tom Dick Hill Rd, Stonefort, IL, USA

