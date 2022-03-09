Saint Francis Medical Center Recognized as a Missouri AIM Star

Saint Francis Medical Center was recognized as a Missouri AIM Star by the Missouri Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health. The recognition signifies the hospital’s completion of the organization’s Severe Hypertension in Pregnancy Collaborative. Hypertension, known as high blood pressure, can have a devastating effect on a mother and baby. Preeclampsia, a condition signaled by high blood pressure, is the leading cause of maternal mortality — occurring in one in every 25 pregnancies.

The MO AIM initiative launched in 2019 to support hospitals’ implementation of evidence-based practices to improve the rapid treatment of high blood pressure and ensure timely follow-up care after delivery. Hospitals within the collaborative participated in education and training, policy development and data reporting, while increasing patient and family education on the reportable signs and symptoms of high blood pressure in pregnancy.

“The evidence is clear — early intervention for hypertension can save the lives of a mother and child,” said Jon D. Doolittle, Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO. “AIM’s Severe Hypertension in Pregnancy Collaborative is a powerful tool in efforts to reduce maternal and child harm in Missouri. These hospitals are making a difference for their patients.”

Family BirthPlace’s skilled experts at Saint Francis Medical Center meet the comprehensive needs of mothers, babies and families. The highly experienced team includes obstetricians and gynecologists, neonatologists, perinatologists, family practitioners, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, neonatal nurse practitioners and other specialists who are familiar with the latest technologies and techniques for childbirth.

Alexis Meyers, RN, Patient Care Manager – Family BirthPlace said of receiving the award, “Without the dedication of the providers and obstetrics staff, we could not have achieved this goal at Saint Francis Medical Center. A lot of hard work, education, chart reviews and accountability went in to making all the necessary changes to implement a new standard of care for mothers with hypertension. Our success came from our dedication and love for what we do!”

During the two-year program, 25 hospitals met the criteria for successful implementation.

