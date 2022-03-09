Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Sebastian, FL — A woman left her infant daughter in an unlocked car while she gambled for nearly two hours inside a Florida arcade, according to police who arrested her on a felony child neglect charge. Police were dispatched Friday afternoon to a parking lot in Sebastian after a 9-1-1 caller reported that there was a child by itself inside a Nissan Sentra parked adjacent to Pirates Arcade, a 21-and-over “social club.”

When cops arrived at the lot, they found the child “sitting in a car seat alone,” according to an arrest affidavit, which noted that the vehicle was unlocked. After officers were on the scene for 10 minutes, 32-year-old Bionca Lockett, the child’s mother, emerged from the arcade. Lockett initially claimed that a friend of hers was inside the car watching the infant “while she played in the arcade.”

When a patrolman advised Lockett that he would review surveillance camera footage to verify her account, “Bionca then changed her story.” Lockett reportedly admitted that she “left her child in the car alone with the windows rolled up and A/C turned on, thinking she would only be inside for a few minutes.” Lockett was arrested on a pair of felony charges for leaving the infant alone in a car while she “gambled for approximately 1 hour and 44 minutes.”

