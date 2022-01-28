MO Senate likely to heat up next week over Congressional redistricting proposal

A showdown could be on next week as the Missouri Senate debates a proposal that would keep the state’s political breakdown of Congressional districts essentially the same. The measure would give Republicans six likely seats and Democrats two – a split that some Conservative Caucus members and Democrats don’t agree with. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden supports the current proposal.

State Senator Brian Williams says he will fight for a 5-3 map because a 6-1 split is not fairly drawn or represented by the state’s political makeup.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!