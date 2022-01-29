Trading Post – January 29
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Pop-Up camper
Buy and sell: vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303
————–
Buying: Washing machine – ph #: 573-225-0525
————–
‘07 Ford Mustang GT
‘08 Ford F-150 pickup
Household items – ph #: 573-450-5401
————–
Hay – Round & square bales – ph #: 283-5925
————–
Buying: Dinette Set – w/6 chairs – ph #: 334-3604
————–
Buying: Used sheet metal – ph #: 573-513-5505
————–
12 volt hydraulic pump – $250 – ph #: 573-576-8641
————–
Buying: one-gallon glass jugs – ph #: 573-450-1862