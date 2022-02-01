Missouri is bracing for a winter weather mess

Winter weather is expected to swoop into Missouri tonight and make a dent. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch says a line between Sedalia to Moberly and northeast to Hannibal could get about six to twelve inches of snow through Thursday.

Heading further south and east of there, closer to Interstate-44, freezing rain and sleet are a concern. Temperatures could dip below zero in the northern part of the state to near freezing in southeast Missouri on Thursday and Friday.

