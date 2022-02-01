One man injured in two shootings in Sikeston Thursday

Sikeston DPS are investigating two shootings that left one injured Thursday night. Sikeston DPS Chief Jim McMillen reports that at around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Missouri Delta Medical Center in reference to a subject who had been shot. The 20-year-old subject said he was on his porch in the 400 block of Clayton when he was shot in his forearm and abdomen. The subject told officers he did not know who shot him. The victim contacted his friend who drove him to the emergency room for treatment. The man is in stable condition and expected to recover. McMillen said around 9:30 p.m., DPS received another report of shots fired in the same area. Officers were in the area and quickly responded. McMillen said a house was hit and no one was injured as a bullet traveled through the outside of the home and hit the interior wall of a bedroom. McMillen said DPS had investigators inspecting the scenes on both incidents and had extra patrols trying to deter the violence in the area. On Jan. 12, another shooting occurred on the 400 block of Clayton, leaving a 32-year-old man shot in the middle of his back. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!