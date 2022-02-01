Sikeston woman dead after single vehicle crash near Kewanee

One person is dead following a single vehicle wreck early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 48-year-old Staci Bersine, of Sikeston, was driving on US Highway 61 in Kewanee, when her vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene by New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. This is the third fatality for Troop E this year.

