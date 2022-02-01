St. Louis man arrested on multiple charges, including stealing, in Cape

A St. Louis man was arrested on multiple charges in Cape Girardeau. On Saturday, around 2:35 AM, Cape Girardeau Police Officers were patrolling the area of Independence and south Broadview when an alarm was activated at a local bank. Officers were in the nearby area and they arrived immediately to observe suspects on scene using a stolen truck to rip an ATM from a bank parking lot. Cape Girardeau police officers attempted to detain the suspects, but the suspects fled from the scene in the stolen truck. The suspects failed to yield to police officers as they traveled through several area streets for several minutes in an attempt to elude the pursuing officers. The stolen vehicle eventually lost a wheel after hitting a curb and the suspects fled from the disabled vehicle on foot. Cape Girardeau police officers were able to detain one of the suspects before he could flee from the vehicle. Due to the proactive midnight patrols on the part of the shift working, this large-scale theft was disrupted in the act, a stolen vehicle was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody without injury. The arrested suspect has since been identified as 24-year-old Harvey Halloway, of St Louis. Halloway has been charged with felony stealing, felony property damage, felony resisting arrest, felony tampering, and possession of a controlled substance. Halloway is being held at the Cape Girardeau County jail on a $15,000.00 cash or surety bond.

