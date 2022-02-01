Understaffed MoDOT prepares for Missouri winter storm

This week’s upcoming winter storm will serve as another big test for an already understaffed Missouri Department of Transportation. The agency is responsible for nearly 34-thousand miles of highways. Many of those miles will be affected by the winter storm forecast to bring snow to the northeast portion of the state with ice building up from Mid-Missouri to the Bootheel. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says lack of employees and applicants isn’t the only issue facing the agency.

MoDOT says it’s closely monitoring the coming winter storm.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!