Two arrested for burglary in New Madrid County

An investigation into a burglary led to the arrest of two people, the recovery of stolen property, and the discovery of a large amount of illegal drugs. New Madrid County Sheriff Bud Cooper reported the arrest Friday of Tara Parsons and Randy Pointer for first degree trafficking or attempted trafficking of drugs. Bond for Parsons is set at $50,000 and at $100,000 for Pointer. The investigation began Jan. 26 following a report from a man renovating a house in Marston. The owner reported he had left his tools inside the building at 5 p.m. Jan. 25., and when he returned approximately $3,000 worth of tools were missing. During the burglary investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for a house in Marston where they located tools described by the burglary victim. Also deputies collected evidence from the house that led them to a house in LaForge, where they located more tools stolen from the house in Marston. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

