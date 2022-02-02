Winter Storm Closures and Travel Advisory

Due to anticipated weather and road conditions, City Hall and administrative offices at Parks, Police, Fire, Utility Billing, and Court will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Court will be closed and those affected will be sent a new date.

Community Centers and recreational facilities will be closed at 5 p.m. Weds. Feb 2 through Thursday, Feb. 3 and programs will be cancelled (includes Osage, Arena, Shawnee, Central Pool, SportsPlex and Shawnee Golf).

Water disconnects for nonpayment will be delayed this week.

Anticipate possible trash/recycling delays.

Check with United.com for flight information.

Please stay off slick roads if possible and give street crews room to work. Use the MODOT map for travel conditions.

Public safety services will be active 24/7 as always.

