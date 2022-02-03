Billions of federal funds designated for MO schools, but little for state schools for disabled, deaf and blind

Billions of dollars in federal coronavirus funding have been designated for Missouri’s schools. Kari Monsees, with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, says only a small amount of federal funding has gone to the state’s 34 schools for the severely disabled, deaf and blind.

LEA stands for local education agency and is the term used to describe school districts and charter schools. Nearly 800 students attend Missouri’s schools for the severely disabled, blind and deaf.

