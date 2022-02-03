Ed Commissioner says 126 MO schools temporarily closed in January due to coronavirus causing staffing shortages

The coronavirus rages on in many of Missouri’s schools. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri K-12 school districts continue to temporarily close their doors due to the impacts of the coronavirus.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing 45 school districts for requiring masks and/or quarantining because he says a recent court ruling does not give districts the authority to carry out public health orders. Executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association Melissa Randol says state statutes give local school boards the authority to make health and safety rules.

