Fredericktown man drowns in St. Francis River

A Fredericktown man is dead after drowning in the St. Francis River last week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 25-year-old Nicolas Robinson fell into the water around noon on Friday. He went under and never resurfaced. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Collin Follis on Sunday afternoon. The drowning happened on the St. Francis River, 8 miles west of Fredericktown. This was the first drowning of the year in Troop E.

