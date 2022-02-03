Missouri bill to ease burden of proof in deadly use of force self-defense law debated

Missouri Senate Bill 666 is getting heated discussion among state lawmakers. The measure would remove the burden of proof from a defendant in a use of deadly force case and place it upon a potential prosecutor. Before adjourning for the winter weather storm, the Missouri Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee heard hours’ worth of testimony on the bill. The bill’s sponsor is Republican Senator Eric Burlison.

Supporters say it’s a mere “extension” of Stand Your Ground law. Opponents say it’s unnecessary, unsafe and could turn the state into “the Wild West.” The bill has not made it out of committee and Senate hearings continue Monday.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!