Perry County business leaders want transparency in hospital action

Several Perry County business leaders presented a letter Tuesday morning to county commissioners asking for “transparency” with regard to negotiations between Perry County Memorial Hospital and a potential partner, Mercy of St. Louis. The letter contends PCHM leaders recommended Jan. 26 to the hospital’s board of directors that the hospital enter into a partnership with Mercy. It was sent to county commissioners and the county clerk. According to information from Perry County Economic Development Authority, TG Missouri is the county’s largest employer (1,700), with Gilster-Mary Lee the county’s second largest employer (1,200) and Robinson Construction third (450). Perry County Memorial Hospital is the fourth-largest employer (400). The business leaders stressed ongoing relationships with Southeast- HEALTH as the network provider at PCMH. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

