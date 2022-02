Snow plows are out and about clearing the state’s roads of ice, slush and snow. Missouri Department of Transportation Engineer Mark Croarkin says the agency has to prioritize where the trucks go since it has been dealing with major staffing problems.

The department is short about 400 snow plow drivers statewide due to vacancies and illness.

