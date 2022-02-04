Canalou man arrested on drug charges in New Madrid County

A Canalou man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for drug charges in New Madrid County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year-old Gregory Barnes was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, felony possession of a controlled substance for alprazolam, felony delivery or possession of a controlled substance in a jail, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with driving while revoked and speeding. Barnes had a warrant from Sikeston DPS for driving while suspended. He was held at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!