Governor Mike Parson accepted the resignation of Department of Health and Senior Services Director Don Kauerauf on Tuesday. Parson has temporarily appointed Richard Moore to lead the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) as Acting Director. Moore serves as General Counsel for DHSS. The Governor will further evaluate the state’s options in the coming days.

