It’s not only snow season, but it’s tax season. The legislative director of the Missouri Department of Revenue Zack Wyatt says this filing year should be smooth. With more people working from home, some things can be written off.

This year the due date for Missouri Individual Income Tax filing is April 18th.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!