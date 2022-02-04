Missouri Senate bill would require “unbiased disclosure” in reproductive health

Redistricting is likely to take the spotlight in the Missouri State Senate next week, but many other issues are being discussed. State Senator Steven Roberts says a measure of which he’s a co-sponsor would require the disclosure of medical facts for any reproductive health provider that wants to receive state funds. It’s being called the “Truth in Medicine Act.”

The Missouri Senate ended its week early because of the winter storm, but is set to be back in session next week.

