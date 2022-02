The big topic at the Missouri Capitol is redistricting, but there are many other issues on deck. State Senator Holly Rehder says her senate bill would protect people and groups who are working to help the homeless. She says it’s a matter of life and death.

This measure has not been assigned to a committee yet, but the Senate committees resume next week.

