MO lawmaker files bill to prevent huge spikes in property taxes

A Missouri state senator wants to prevent huge spikes in property taxes. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer says too many Missouri homeowners have seen huge increases in their real estate assessments. Luetkemeyer says he has filed a bill this session that would cap increases in property assessments. He says the sharp increases drive up property taxes and threaten homeowners from being able to keep their homes.

His legislation would not allow real estate assessments to rise by more than five percent or the consumer price index, whichever is higher.

