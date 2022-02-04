O.D. Niswonger passes at 96

Known locally as an empowering hospital administrator and worldwide as a renowned iris breeder, O.D. (David) Niswonger passed away Wednesday. He was 96. Niswonger took over the helm of Southeast Hospital in 1976, having served on the hospital’s staff since 1961. He would helm the hospital through 1990. In his career, he would earn the Southeast Missouri Hospital Association Outstanding Service Award, the organization’s highest honor. When Niswonger retired from Southeast, the hospital’s leadership created the O.D. Niswonger Spirit of Southeast Award in his honor. Niswonger was also known beyond Southeast Missouri. He was part of regional, national and international iris-breeding organizations. A 1984 Southeast Missourian story credits him with developing more than 500 iris varieties. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

