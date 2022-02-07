Flood and drought information for planning could happen – if approved by MO legislature

An advisory council to the governor says planning ahead for destructive floods and droughts is a possibility. The Governor’s Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group recommends a central place for critical information to help landowners, farmers and businesses. The Governor has requested $10.4 million for what’s called the Missouri Hydrology Information Center. Deputy Division Director of Missouri Geological Survey Jennifer Hoggatt says this includes state agencies, federal information, and university researchers to make maps and maybe even an app with real-time data

The 2019 floods in the Missouri and Mississippi River Basins caused an estimated $20 billion in losses.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!