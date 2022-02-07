Monday January 7th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The Villages, FL — One of the Florida retirees charged with casting two ballots in the 2020 election told federal agents that he “just wanted to vote twice and wanted to see if he could vote twice.” 64-year-old Charles Barnes was arrested last month on a felony fraud count for allegedly voting in both Florida and Connecticut. Barnes has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $2,000 bond.

Barnes lives with his wife in The Villages, the sprawling Central Florida retirement community. The couple purchased the newly built home in December 2015. He registered to vote from Florida in 2019 and did not indicate a political party affiliation. The Connecticut native was simultaneously registered to vote in Milford, a city 10 miles from New Haven. Barnes and his wife have owned a small home in Milford for more than 30 years.

According to investigative records, Barnes requested a Connecticut absentee ballot on September 15, 2020, citing COVID-19 as the reason for not voting in person. Barnes subsequently returned his ballot by mail, making sure to sign and date the inner envelope containing the ballot. Three weeks after voting by mail in Connecticut, Barnes cast a vote in person on October 28th at a recreation center in The Villages.

