Sikeston DPS investigating shots fired incident on Kathleen St.

The Standard Democrat reports that police are investigating an incident late Thursday when shots were fired at a vehicle in Sikeston. Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen reports that just after midnight Friday, officers responded to the 500 block of East Kathleen Street in reference to shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers observed two bullet holes in a vehicle parked in front of the residence. The reporting party knew who the offender was, but declined to prosecute. The subject, a 17-year-old male, left the scene before officers arrived. Officers processed the crime scene and later located the suspect’s vehicle, but not the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

