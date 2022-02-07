Sunday morning fire on S. Lormier

There was a fire early Sunday morning on S. Lormier in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched to an apartment building with smoke showing around 4:30 a.m. The initial 911 call was for a police matter and police then alerted the fire department when they arrived. First arriving units found heavy smoke coming from one apartment. Entry was made and the fire was located in the bedroom at the rear of the apartment. The fire was under control within 6 minutes of arrival. Damage was contained to the original apartment, but the damage was extensive with an estimated $40,000 loss. No one was injured during the incident. All CGFD units were returned to service within about an hour.

