Canalou woman arrested for various charges, including child endangerment

A Canalou woman was arrested Sunday in New Madrid County on various charges, including child endangerment. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 37-year-old Nikki Hubbert was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, felony endangering the welfare of a child, felony tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with not having valid plates and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. She was taken to Sikeston DPS and later released.

