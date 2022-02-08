Five people arrested, four massage parlors named in Marion, IL prostitution investigation

Five people were arrested Friday after being accused of engaging in prostitution at four Marion, IL massage parlors. Marion Police say a lengthy, undercover investigation, with the cooperation of Herrin Police, resulted in the arrests of 59-year-old Fengxi Yi, of Q Spa; 60-year-old Jiang Ying, and 46-year-old Liqin Li, of Sunshine Spa; 53-year-old Wang Lin, of A Relaxing Place Spa; and 51-year-old Kam Mui Chau, of Rose Asian Spa. Over $10,000 in cash was also seized. Marion Police say those businesses face penalties under city ordinance #3742 that regulates massage parlors. Additional criminal charges are also expected.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!