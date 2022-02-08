MO opening crisis centers to help citizens quickly access services

Missouri has a new effort underway to help citizens in crisis get quick access to services they need. One-dozen 24-hour crisis centers are opening statewide to help Missourians with a variety of needs, including a mental health episode, another health problem, addiction, a food shortage or help finding a place to live. Jamie Bartin, with Compass Health Network, says the centers can stabilize the immediate needs of the individuals and case workers will continue to follow up.

Centers are already open in Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia, St. Louis County, Wentzville, and Jefferson City. Most services provided do not have out-of-pocket costs to the individuals.

