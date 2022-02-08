Tuesday, February 8th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Port St. Lucie, FL — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Port St. Lucie man for multiple crimes. Bradford Weitzel, 38, told officials he couldn’t locate his car after leaving a Martin County bar early Saturday morning. Weitzel reportedly stole a vehicle in an effort to locate his own.

He informed Martin County Sheriff’s detectives that during his search, he ended up on the train tracks along Indian River Drive. He also claimed the stolen vehicle stopped suddenly on the tracks as a train was coming.

Weitzel said he got out of the vehicle, leaving it on the tracks. The train then hit the car, sending it flying into a nearby home.

The homeowners, who were asleep, were not injured in the crash. Officials report that Weitzel continued on to a nearby fruit stand, where he vandalized the business.

They say he also attempted to steal a forklift. Weitzel eventually flagged down authorities to inform them he was in search of his car. Deputies arrested and charged Weitzel with grand theft, criminal mischief, and additional charges are expected.

