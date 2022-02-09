Missouri prison worker recovering after being stabbed

The Associated Press reports that an eastern Missouri prison remains on lockdown after an employee was stabbed by an inmate. Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said an inmate made his own weapon and used it to stab a staff member at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The name of the staff member, and his position, were not disclosed. Pojmann said that the man was treated at a hospital and released. The stabbing is being investigated internally and by local law enforcement.

